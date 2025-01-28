W Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $412.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $317.59 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

