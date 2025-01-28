W Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

W Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $108.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

