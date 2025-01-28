W Advisors LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,001,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.68.

NYSE NSC opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

