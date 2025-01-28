Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMMA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 31,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,098. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

