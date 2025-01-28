Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 23,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $782.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. DZ Bank lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,688. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

