Warner Financial Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $197.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.19 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.