Warner Financial Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.