Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 1,870 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after purchasing an additional 226,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3303 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

