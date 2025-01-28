Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.