Wealth Effects LLC Has $506,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.