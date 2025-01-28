Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $63.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

