Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 57,200 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,529 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 811,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $3,601,603.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,521.28. This trade represents a 25.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $6,606,799. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $567.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.32. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.