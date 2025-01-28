Wealth Effects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

