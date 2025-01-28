Webster Bank N. A. Has $35,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VBK stock opened at $289.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.