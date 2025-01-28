Webster Bank N. A. Has $35,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
VBK stock opened at $289.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.