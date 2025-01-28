Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for Intel Earnings

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

INTC stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

