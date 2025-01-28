Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CACI International (CACI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CACI International (NYSE: CACI) recently:
- 1/25/2025 – CACI International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/24/2025 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $503.00 to $536.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2025 – CACI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $475.00.
- 1/17/2025 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/16/2025 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2025 – CACI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $564.00 to $503.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2025 – CACI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $610.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2025 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/27/2024 – CACI International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/19/2024 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/17/2024 – CACI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2024 – CACI International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $540.00.
- 12/2/2024 – CACI International is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target on the stock.
CACI International Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CACI International stock traded down $15.49 on Tuesday, hitting $405.32. 136,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $338.50 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.
CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
