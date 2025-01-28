Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CACI International (CACI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CACI International (NYSE: CACI) recently:

1/25/2025 – CACI International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2025 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $503.00 to $536.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – CACI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $475.00.

1/17/2025 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2025 – CACI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $564.00 to $503.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – CACI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $610.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2024 – CACI International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2024 – CACI International was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2024 – CACI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – CACI International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $540.00.

12/2/2024 – CACI International is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target on the stock.

CACI International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $15.49 on Tuesday, hitting $405.32. 136,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $338.50 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Get CACI International Inc alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,917,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.