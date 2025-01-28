Wells Fargo & Company Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $53.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock's previous close.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE:NTR opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 28.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

