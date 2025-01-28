Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

