Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $623,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.66.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

