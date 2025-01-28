Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

