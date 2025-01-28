WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WH Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WH Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 29,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,521. WH Group has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

