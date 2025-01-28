WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WH Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of WH Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 29,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,521. WH Group has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.
About WH Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.