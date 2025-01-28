Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

