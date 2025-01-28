Whirlpool (WHR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $4,221,597.26 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $135.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

