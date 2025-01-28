Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,732 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

