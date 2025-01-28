Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 785 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

