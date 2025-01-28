WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 1,176.1% from the December 31st total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 97.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WIMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 2,881,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,911. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

