Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 450.0% in January

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Winland Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS WELX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Winland has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.85.
Winland Company Profile
