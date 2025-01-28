Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 450.0% in January

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Winland Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS WELX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Winland has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

