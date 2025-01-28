WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 343,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 135,578 shares.The stock last traded at $46.71 and had previously closed at $46.62.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

