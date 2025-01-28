Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in January

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Worley Stock Performance

Shares of Worley stock remained flat at $9.57 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Worley has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

