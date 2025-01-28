Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in January

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Worley Stock Performance
Shares of Worley stock remained flat at $9.57 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Worley has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Worley
