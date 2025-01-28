Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $103.10 Million

Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Wrapped Origin Ether token can currently be bought for about $3,420.39 or 0.03462748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Origin Ether has a total market cap of $103.10 million and $45,938.45 worth of Wrapped Origin Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Ether has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Origin Ether Token Profile

Wrapped Origin Ether was first traded on May 9th, 2023. Wrapped Origin Ether’s total supply is 30,143 tokens. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official message board is blog.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Origin Ether is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol. The official website for Wrapped Origin Ether is www.oeth.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Origin Ether has a current supply of 30,143.35972184. The last known price of Wrapped Origin Ether is 3,420.39158746 USD and is down -8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oeth.com/.”

