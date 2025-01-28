Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 326.8% from the December 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,394 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Xtant Medical worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $1.50 price objective on Xtant Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Xtant Medical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 23,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.33. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.