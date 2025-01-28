Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHPS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

