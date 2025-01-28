YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

