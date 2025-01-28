YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.70 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 306,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.