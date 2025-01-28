YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,612 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 372.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

