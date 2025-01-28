YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 394 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,720,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $60,526,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 834,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after buying an additional 483,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after buying an additional 480,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in AerCap by 3,568.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 427,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 416,096 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

