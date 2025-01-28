YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,566,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,097,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,417,342,000 after purchasing an additional 148,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,552,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,265,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,582,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,141,000 after buying an additional 535,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 30.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,705,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,617,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.55.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.62. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $225.42 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

