YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,265 shares of company stock worth $21,964,281. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $573.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.16 and a 200 day moving average of $505.21. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.