Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the December 31st total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,229. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.