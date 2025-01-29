1,000 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Zscaler Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average of $187.71. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

