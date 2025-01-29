10,438 Shares in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Purchased by DHK Financial Advisors Inc.

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 1,512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $97.89.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.