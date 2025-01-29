134,884 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of STAG Industrial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $4,094,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 76,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STAG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

