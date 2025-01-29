17,524 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

GLDM opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.