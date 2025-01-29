20,000 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6,682.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,716,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.