2,789 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.36 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

View Our Latest Report on SAIC

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.