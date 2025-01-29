3,835 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of American International Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 40,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,816 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

AIG opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

