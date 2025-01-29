4,291 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

