43,962 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.06.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

