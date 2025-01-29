46,500 Shares in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.12% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

