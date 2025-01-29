5,378 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 71.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

